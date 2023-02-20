Kansas softball topped Ole Miss 2-1 to close out the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge this past weekend in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
After a shutout inning by both teams, Kansas sophomore Olivia Bruno singled up the middle to start the second inning. Kansas junior first baseman Savanna DesRochers, brought Bruno home as she homered to snatch the only two runs of the game.
In the bottom of the second, Ole Miss tried to grab a run, but two batters flew out to the center field, and senior infielder Paige Smith grounded out to second. The next hit came in the top of the third when senior third baseman Ashlyn Anderson singled to the right side, but junior catcher Lyric Moore flew out to left field to end the inning.
In the bottom of the third, two Ole Miss batters made it on base, but senior utility Savana Sikes got caught stealing, ending the inning. In the bottom of the seventh, in a last-ditch effort, Sikes singled up the middle, and junior right-hander Aynslie Furbush singled to third, placing Sikes in scoring position. On a wild pitch thrown by Kansas, Sikes came home to score the only run for Ole Miss.
Next up, the Jayhawks (6-4, 0-0 Big 12) look to extend their winning streak against the University of Texas at Arlington and Texas State on Feb. 24 for the Texas State Tournament in San Marcos, Texas.