KU softball picked up an upset win over No. 10 Oklahoma State Friday, before falling to Cowgirls in back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday.
BIG PICTURE
In Friday’s win, the bats were alive for the Jayhawks. Four players recorded at least one hit, while three players recorded two hits. Despite a strong pitching and defensive performance from KU on Saturday, Kansas fell to the Pokes. On Sunday, it was nothing but OSU, as they shut out the Jayhawks 12-0.
GAME ONE — KU wins 7-4
For the first time in seven years, KU upset Oklahoma State in Lawrence. OSU’s leadoff batter reached base and was batted around, putting the Cowgirls up 1-0 after the top half of the inning.
In the third, KU quickly caught fire and took the lead after scoring three runs. Senior outfielder Brittany Jackson recorded the Jayhawks’ first run on a wild pitch. Freshman pinch runners Angela Price and Sophia Buzard reached home on a pair of OSU errors.
Kansas picked up four more runs in the sixth, highlighted by a two RBI-double from junior infielder Morgyn Wynne. Sophomore LHP Tatum Goff improved to 7-1 on the season, throwing her seventh complete game this year while striking out three batters, according to KU Athletics.
GAME TWO — OSU wins 4-2
Kansas found itself down 4-0 heading into the seventh inning, but were able to tack on two runs to narrow the gap. Still the Jayhawks were unable to pull off the upset in consecutive games.
In the first five innings, both teams were held scoreless. In the second and third innings combined, KU forced OSU to seven stranded batters.
In the sixth and seventh, the Cowgirls did their damage putting four runs on the board, which ultimately led them to victory. From the circle, freshman LHP Kasey Hamilton picked her second complete game throwing six strikeouts.
GAME THREE -- OSU wins 12-0
Sunday’s loss was a blowout, to say the least. The Cowgirls picked up two runs in the first inning and scored 10 runs in the next three innings.
On the bright side, redshirt junior shortstop Sydnee Ramsey went 2-for-2 with two singles. In addition, junior outfielder Macy Omli, sophomore infielder Ashlyn Anderson and Jackson all picked up one hit.
Goff got the start in the circle but was relieved after two innings by Hamilton. Senior RHP Hannah Todd and junior RHP Lexy Mills also pitched several frames.
UP NEXT
Kansas will travel down to Norman, Oklahoma, Thursday for a three-game road stand against No. 1 Oklahoma.