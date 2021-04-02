Kansas softball was shut out 14-0 Thursday evening against No. 1 Oklahoma for the first game of a three-game series in Norman, Oklahoma. The Jayhawks lost to then-No. 10 Oklahoma State 12-0 last Sunday.
The Oklahoma schools have sure done damage against KU in the last week.
KU managed to salvage only two hits off the Sooners, one from \ junior infielder Morgyn Wynne and the other from junior outfielder Macy Omli. However, neither of the two were able to score.
Oklahoma opened up the evening on fire, showcasing why they’re designated as the best team in college softball. The Sooners tallied eight early runs in the bottom of the first inning. Sophomore LHP Tatum Goff, who started the game in the circle, quickly was replaced after two-thirds innings.
Freshman RHP Savanna DesRochers came into the rescue and finished the inning with no more runs allowed. DesRochers remained in the contest for three innings.
Omli landed on base in the top of third, following a two-out single. Then, redshirt junior shortstop Sydnee Ramsey was walked. Ramsey’s walk marked the 10th straight game she has gotten on base and the 28th game on the season that she has reached first, according to KU Athletics.
OU scored six more runs in the bottom of the fourth. The Jayhawks now drop to (17-12, 1-3 Big 12).
Kansas is back in action this evening against No. 1 Oklahoma in the second game of the series. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.