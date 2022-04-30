Kansas softball kicked off a weekend series against the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners for its last homestand of the season on Friday. The Sooners came into Friday’s contest 42-1 and have won the past 70 out of 72 Big 12 Conference matchups.
The Jayhawks certainly had their work cut out for them, but couldn’t keep up with the Sooners’ as they were shut out 7-0.
With sophomore pitcher Kasey Hamilton on the mound for Kansas, Oklahoma started the game with a bang off a two-run blast to right field by sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings, her 19th home run on the season.
Freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl took the mound for Oklahoma, continuing her season-long success on Friday against the Jayhawks as she tossed a complete game shutout, allowing just two hits and striking out six. The former Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year continues to be a strong force as the Sooners’ ace, posting just one loss on the season with a 0.92 ERA.
The game stayed close at 2-0 for the first few innings, but the Sooners began adding on to their early lead with their biggest inning coming in the top of the seventh. Two RBI singles and a sac fly pulled Oklahoma ahead, 7-0.
Despite a last-minute rally attempt from freshman utility Olivia Bruno’s two-out double, the Jayhawks went down swinging on Bahl’s sixth punch-out of the day.
Kansas now falls to 15-28 on the season and 2-10 in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks hope to tie up the series on Saturday, with first pitch at 2 p.m. at Arrocha Ballpark.