The Kansas softball team picked up a 6-0 win at UMKC on Tuesday night.
Kansas junior starter Addison Purvis got another quality start, pitching four innings of one-hit baseball to earn the win. She improved her overall record on the 2023 season to 6-2.
After a quiet two innings, the Jayhawks (18-12, 0-0 Big 12) got the party started in the top of the third, with freshman Presley Limbaugh reaching first via error, then stealing second and third base, and eventually coming home thanks to another throwing error from the Kangaroos (5-25, 0-3 Summit).
The fourth inning secured Kansas' victory as the Jayhawks rolled toward a 5-0 lead. With runners on first and second, junior first basewoman Savanna DesRochers got herself in the hit column with a single to right field, which drove in two runners. Later in the fourth, senior center fielder Shayna Espy doubled to the left-center wall, driving in two more runs for Kansas.
DesRochers not only drove in runs, but she also contributed on the hill, as she pitched three scoreless innings, allowing only one hit and one walk.
In the seventh, sophomore utility Olivia Bruno extended her hitting streak to seven games with a line-drive single, bringing another Jayhawk home for a six-run lead.
The win improves Kansas to 11-0 this season when scoring six or more runs.
Next for Kansas is the Big 12 opener with the No. 21 Baylor Bears in Waco, Texas. The series begins Friday, with first pitch slated for 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+.