Kansas softball defeated the Ottawa Braves 13-0 at Arrocha Ballpark on Wednesday. Strong pitching from a young Jayhawk squad provided the offense with plenty of chances to keep their bats rolling from start to finish.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Katie Brooks started the game with a quick three up, three down to close out the top of the first inning. The Jayhawks loaded the bases in the bottom of the first, but ended up stranding three to end the inning.
Brooks returned to the pitcher's mound in the top of the second inning to shut out the Braves with yet another three up and three down frame.
Kansas used the bottom of the second to take advantage of Brooks’ lights out pitching. With the bases loaded, junior infielder Madison Hirsch hit a line drive double to left field, driving in two runs and giving Kansas a 2-0 lead.
Junior infielder Ashlyn Anderson dribbled a grounder to third, and instead of making the play at first, Ottawa’s third baseman threw home in an attempt to get junior center fielder Shayna Espy out at home who stood atop third base. Caught in a rundown, the Olathe native was eventually tagged out in her pursuit to reach home plate.
Seconds later, Ottawa’s catcher flipped the ball to the hot corner and tagged out a diving Hirsch who was trying to steal third amid the chaos -- the double play ended the inning.
Ottawa got its first hit of the game in the top of the third inning when junior Hailey Crowder reached first base on her hit into shallow right field. However, their momentum was short-lived, as senior Katie Blanchard sent a line drive to first base that was caught, and the first baseman tagged the base to get the double play as Crowder failed to dive back in time.
Freshman utility player Olivia Bruno’s knock to the wall and senior outfielder Macy Omli’s shot to right center helped the Jayhawks take a 7-0 lead in the bottom of the third to separate themselves from the Braves.
Bruno took the circle in the top of the fourth and walked three batters to load the bases, but managed to escape unscathed. She returned in the top of the fifth, striking out three batters and keeping the Braves scoreless, yet again.
A firework display from the plate highlighted the bottom of the fifth as sophomore infielder Lyric Moore kissed a two-run homer goodbye. The long ball extended Kansas’s lead 11-0.
Sophomore right-hander Savanna DesRochers silenced the opponent in the sixth and seventh while the Jayhawks added a final pair of runs to put one final nail in the coffin.
Kansas softball is back at home Saturday, Oct. 2 against Rockhurst at 1 p.m.