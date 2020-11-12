Five recruits signed National Letters of Intent to play for Kansas softball Wednesday.
The Jayhawks added a pitcher, two infielders, a catcher, and a utility player.
“I am very excited for the 2021 class,” Kansas softball coach Jennifer McFalls said in a Kansas Athletics news release. “The things that stand out to me the most are their power at the plate, versatility on defense, and their high academic standards. In addition, we bring in two talented right-handed pitchers that hit and can play defense as well.”
The first of Kansas' five signees is pitcher Katie Brooks out of Bolivar, Missouri. Brooks was a four-time First Team All-State honoree and holds the Bolivar High School single-season strikeout record, punching out 255 batters in one season.
"[Brooks] has played for an organization that has competed all over the country and plays the best competition nationwide," McFalls said. "She will not only help us in the circle, but her versatility on defense and ability to swing it will add some depth in our program.”
Brooks should add some quality depth to the Jayhawks' pitching rotation next season as she looks to continue her dominance on the mound.
A true competitor and three-time all-state honoree from Bolivar High School – Welcome to the Family Katie Brooks! #KUsoftball x @katie_brooks9 pic.twitter.com/fgjuG6dHTK— Kansas Softball (@KUSoftball) November 11, 2020
The next signee for the Jayhawks is utility player Olivia Bruno out of Topeka. Bruno is a two-time All-State honoree and led Washburn Rural High School to back-to-back regional championships. She also hit 11 home runs in 2019.
“She is strong offensively, provides pop at the plate, and is athletic," McFalls said. "She has a great presence on the mound and has a very high ceiling. I am excited to see how she is going to develop as an athlete over the next four years and be a difference maker for KU softball.”
Bruno’s pure power at the plate should provide some much-needed offensive power to the lineup, and her championship mentality should bring some drive and fight to the roster as well.
Topeka native Olivia Bruno signs with the Jayhawks – she helped Washburn Rural to back-to-back regional championships!Welcome to the Family!#KUsoftball x @olivia_bruno23 pic.twitter.com/wRx83sy35N— Kansas Softball (@KUSoftball) November 11, 2020
Kansas also added catcher Natalie Marshall out of Huntington Beach, California. Marshall is a four-time softball scholar-athlete and was named to the President’s Honor Roll all four years of high school.
The California native is also lightning quick on the bases, boasting a 1.58 pop time from home plate to second base.
“When I think about Natalie Marshall, I think that her softball IQ is very high," McFalls said. "She will be a very smart catcher and she studies the game. She comes from a very strong high school program and travel ball club that continues to educate her at the highest level of the game."
Four-time scholar athlete Natalie Marshall signs with the Jayhawks!Welcome to the Family!#KUsoftball pic.twitter.com/R3YQLVd8VH— Kansas Softball (@KUSoftball) November 11, 2020
The fourth signee to the team is infielder Sara Roszak out of Lawrence. Roszak holds the for Free State High School single season records for hits (49), doubles (14) and batting average (.620).
She also helped the Firebirds to back-to-back Class 6A State titles in 2018 and 2019, and was named a First Team All-State infielder twice during her high school career.
“Sara Roszak is very versatile," McFalls said. "She is primarily a middle infielder that has the ability to play other positions as well. I think that her tremendous work ethic will help her grow within her four years as a Jayhawk."
The best future family!!❤️💙 https://t.co/RCqKeoekU5— Sara Roszak (@sararoszak_) November 11, 2020
The fifth and final signee for Kansas was infielder Micaela Wark out of Frisco, Texas. Wark holds six school records for Reedy High School, including home runs (16), RBIs (57), doubles (21), batting average (.589), on-base percentage (.654), and struck out 149 batters. Wark was also named First Team All-District and a member of the Dallas SportsDay All-Area First Team.
Wark could be the spark plug the Jayhawks need in the lineup, and it would be no surprise to see her continue her dominant hitting at the next level.
Frisco, Texas native and three-time Reedy High School MVP who holds six school records Micaela Wark joins the Jayhawks!Welcome to the Family!#KUsoftball x @micaela_wark pic.twitter.com/mi3ZgEtd2y— Kansas Softball (@KUSoftball) November 11, 2020
“I think that Micaela Wark is a special hitter," McFalls said. "I am excited about the impact she could make in our offensive lineup and also provides some defensive versatility. I think that she could be a difference maker on the field and for our Jayhawk Culture!”