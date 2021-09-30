Kansas softball took the Ottawa Braves by storm Wednesday in a 13-0 victory.
After falling short in last weekend's game to Wichita State 5-1, a win over the Braves was crucial to getting the team back on track. Although the offensive performance arguably led the Jayhawks to a win, the story of the night came from the shutout-by-committee via a young Kansas pitching core.
Freshman pitcher Katie Brooks got the start and put up an impressive three inning outing, but it was not until the third inning where she gave up her first hit.
“Tonight was Katie’s first night to start for us,” said coach Jennifer McFalls. “We’ve been trying to change up our rotation making sure everyone has a chance to start, and she attacked the mound early and it was a great start for us.”
Next up to the circle was freshman utility Olivia Bruno, who began with some early adversity as she walked three consecutive batters. Bruno then rifled off five strikeouts with the next two frames.
“If that’s a close game for us it’s a little bit about momentum, but it's a great experience for her [Bruno], to trust she has a great defense behind her, trust her pitches, and to really focus in and she did that,” McFalls said. “I loved her response and she pitched much better in that next inning.”
McFalls gave sophomore right-hander Savanna DesRochers the nod to pitch in the sixth and seventh innings. DesRochers, who was coming off of a rough weekend against Wichita State, rebounded to close out Wednesday’s contest.
“She plays great defense for herself,” McFalls said. “I love seeing her response coming off the weekend where she wasn’t really happy with her performance, and she made the adjustments and pounded the zone.”
On top of the impressive play, the atmosphere and lively crowd from Braves fans set the scene for what was just another fall game. McFalls says it was a good preview for what the spring season brings.
“I love it,” McFalls said. “That’s what we are gonna face in the springtime. It’s great for conference play, especially going through OU and OSU. It is hard to play there so the crowd here was great tonight.”
Kansas softball returns Saturday, Oct. 2 as they take on Rockhurst at 1 p.m. inside Arrocha Ballpark.