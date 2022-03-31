Kansas softball hosted No. 30 Missouri in the Border Showdown on Wednesday. The Jayhawks had a strong showing at the plate to snap their four-game losing streak, topping the Tigers 11-7.
Freshman pitcher Katie Brooks took the mound for Kansas, pitching 4.1 innings and allowing just three earned runs with five strikeouts on the day to earn the win.
Kansas set the tone early on with a huge first inning. A four-run inning fueled by an RBI single from redshirt senior catcher Shelby Gayre and RBI double from sophomore utility player Lyric Moore helped give the Jayhawks an early 4-0 lead. Moore proved to be crucial in the team’s success on Wednesday, going 4-for-4 with two RBIs.
But Mizzou battled back, and two errors from Kansas proved costly in the Tigers’ four-run third to tie up the game. Graduate infielder Kendyll Bailey put the Tigers on the board with a double to start the fight. They continued to take advantage of errors from junior shortstop Ashlyn Anderson and freshman utility player Olivia Bruno by adding on three more runs.
Bruno quickly redeemed herself in the bottom half of the inning. Following an RBI double from sophomore pitcher Savanna DesRochers to regain the lead, Bruno hit a three-run shot to left center field to build momentum for the Jayhawks. Bruno went 2-for-4 on the day with four total RBIs.
Mizzou had one last rally attempt in the fifth. A pair of singles by freshman infielder Kara Daly and sophomore infielder Alex Honnold tallied another run for the Tigers before redshirt sophomore catcher Gabi Deters drove home another run with her own RBI single.
Following an error by Anderson, DesRochers relieved Brooks. The Tigers added one more in the inning to cut the deficit, but DesRochers got out of the inning and kept Mizzou scoreless for the final two innings.
Kansas now moves to 11-18 on the season following its Border Showdown victory. The Jayhawks look to keep up the momentum as they travel to Lubbock, Texas for a three-game series against Big 12 Conference rival Texas Tech. First pitch is set for Friday at 5 p.m.