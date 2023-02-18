On Friday's day three of the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge, Kansas softball split their two matchups. The Jayhawks lost the first matchup to Sacramento State 5-1 before rebounding and beating Liberty 4-3 on a walk-off win in the nightcap. Kansas’ record now stands at 5-4 in the young season.
Junior starting pitcher Savanna DesRochers got into trouble early against Sacramento State. In the top of the first with two runners on and one out, DesRochers gave up a single to junior first baseman Milan Machado-Buckley to give the Hornets an early 1-0 lead.
DesRochers settled in after the first, retiring the Hornets in order in each of the next three innings. In the bottom of the fourth, the Jayhawks got to work on offense. Junior catcher Lyric Moore doubled with two outs, and freshman right fielder Hailey Cripe singled Moore home to tie the game.
Sacramento State answered right back in the top of the fifth. After DesRochers walked back-to-back batters, Kansas went to the bullpen with sophomore pitcher Katie Brooks. The Hornets got to Brooks early with junior center fielder Jada Walker doubling home a run. Senior right fielder Carley Morfey reached on an error that added another run. Buckley added to her good day with a two-run single to left field, extending the Sacramento State lead to 5-1. The Kansas bats went quiet for the rest of the game, not recording a run. Senior starting pitcher Marissa Bertuccio went the distance for the Hornets, only allowing four hits and one run.
In a similar fashion to game one, Liberty got on the board at the top of the first. Junior starting pitcher Addison Purvis retired the first two batters before walking the three-hole hitter, freshman second baseman Rachel Craine. Freshman catcher Alexis Soto brought home Craine with a two-out triple, giving the Flames a 1-0 lead.
Sophomore first baseman Olivia Bruno tied the game for the Jayhawks with a solo shot to left-center field in the bottom of the second.
In the top of the third, Purvis got out of trouble after Liberty got two runners on with one out. Purvis got Soto to ground into a fielder’s choice for the second out. With runners on the corners and two outs, Purvis induced a ground out to get out of the jam.
The Flames threatened again in the fourth after back-to-back singles to lead off the inning. A wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third with no outs. After retiring the next two batters, Purvis gave up a single to junior shortstop Devyn Howard to give Liberty a 3-1 lead.
However, Kansas answered right back. Cripe hit a two-run home run, the first of her career to tie the game. Freshman Lizzy Ludwig, who relieved Purvis in the fourth, quieted the Liberty bats as the game went into the bottom of the seventh tied at three.
Bruno led off the inning with a single to left and was relieved for a pinch-runner, junior utility Angela Price. Freshman second baseman Emma Tatum bunted Price over to second, putting a runner in scoring position with one out. Senior shortstop Haleigh Harper singled to center, bringing home the winning run.
The Jayhawks will close out the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge on Feb. 18 at 8:30 p.m., where they will take on Ole Miss.