Kansas softball split its double-header with UMKC Friday. The Jayhawks won the first game 11-6, but were unable to keep a 4-3 lead in the second game as the Roos took the victory 8-6.
In the first game, the Jayhawks jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a solo home run from redshirt junior shortstop Sydnee Ramsey and a two-run home run from junior infielder Morgyn Wynne.
A quick response in the top half of the second from the Roos tied the game, but the Jayhawks retook the lead in the bottom half with two runs and another in the third to make it 6-3.
The Roos tied things up again in the top of the fourth, but a Kansas response came in the bottom half of the fifth when freshman outfielder Sophia Buzard smashed a three-run home run to put the Jayhawks up 9-6.
Kansas never looked back and scored two more runs in the sixth and closed it out in the seventh to take the first game 11-6.
The second game featured a much different start for the Jayhawks. Through three innings, Kansas was being no-hit while trailing 3-0, but the bottom of the fourth was a big turning point.
After a walk, Wynne smashed a two-run home run to center to bring the score within one. The line continued to move for the Jayhawks, as they would pick up two more runs in the inning to take a 4-3 lead.
The lead wouldn’t last, though. The Roos tied the game in sixth, and then a four-run inning in the seventh put them up 8-4.
The Jayhawks wouldn’t go away easily though as Ramsey belted a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to narrow the lead to only two runs before any outs had been recorded.
Unfortunately, the Jayhawks' rally couldn’t catch steam after that and the Roos recorded three straight outs to close out the victory.
The Jayhawks will be back in action today for another game against UMKC. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.