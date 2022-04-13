Kansas softball hosted UMKC on Tuesday, earning the 6-4 win after a close-fought battle. A lights-out relief performance from freshman pitcher Katie Brooks and two home runs led the way for a Jayhawks victory.
Freshman utility player Olivia Bruno took the circle for the Jayhawks and provided her own run support early in the game. After Kansas put two runners on, Bruno drove them home with a two-run triple through the right side. A sacrifice fly from junior infielder Madison Hirsch brought home Bruno on the next at-bat, giving the Jayhawks an early 3-0 lead.
Bruno kept the Roos scoreless through two innings but ran into trouble in the third. With two outs in the inning, she gave up a double to senior outfielder Kloe Hilbrenner to begin UMKC’s four-run inning.
An RBI single up the middle from senior catcher Alexis D’Ambrosio brought home Hilbrenner, but senior first baseman Delaney Fenoglio’s three-run blast was the biggest hit of the inning.
Brooks relieved Bruno after 2.2 innings. Brooks went on to earn the win on the day, going 4.1 innings with three strikeouts as she held the Roos scoreless for the remainder of the game.
The Jayhawks tallied another run in the bottom of the third to tie things up at four with junior third baseman Ashlyn Anderson’s 10th home run of the season.
The game stayed all tied up going into the bottom of the sixth. Leading off the inning, senior second baseman Cheyenne Hornbuckle walked to put a runner on, but freshman utility player Sara Roszak came in clutch with a two-run home run to left center, putting the Jayhawks back on top.
Though UMKC got a runner on in the top of the seventh after Anderson’s error, the Roos failed to take advantage and the Jayhawks secured the victory.
Up next, Kansas hopes to keep the momentum rolling as they travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma for a three-game series against Oklahoma State. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 14.