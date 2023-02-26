The Kansas women’s softball team picked up a couple of wins on Saturday, Feb. 25. They beat UTSA in the first game and Colorado State in the second. The two wins contributed to a successful pool play for the Jayhawks in the Texas State tournament, improving them to 3-1 overall in pool play.
In game one, the Jayhawks started with an early deficit, as UTSA led 2-0 through the first four innings of play. The Jayhawks proceeded to put up two runs in the fifth inning and dramatically won the game via a walk-off single by freshman Presley Limbaugh in the seventh inning.
Sophomore starting pitcher Katie Brooks got off to a rocky start giving up a two-run long shot in the top of the first inning, but after the first, she was flawless for the rest of her outing. Brooks threw five scoreless innings the rest of the way and finished with a stat line of six innings pitched, four hits allowed, striking out six, and only allowing two runs total.
Junior Addison Purvis went in for relief in the seventh and threw a scoreless frame while earning the win for the Jayhawks and improving her win-loss to 2-0 on the season.
Sloppy defense from UTSA set up the offense in the fifth for the Jayhawks, allowing extra bases and giving Kansas a chance to capitalize. Senior outfielder Shayna Espy drove in a runner with a single and also received an additional base via the error. At this point, the deficit was down to one when the next batter, Presley Limbaugh, drove in another via the sacrifice fly.
The Jayhawks carried the momentum from the fifth through the rest of the game and won dramatically against the Roadrunners.
Game two provided more action as the Jayhawks beat the Rams 6-3, improving the Jayhawks to an overall 2-0 record on the day.
The Jayhawks started off how game one did, with Colorado State going up early in the first, with a 1-0 score.
Espy continued to put up good at-bats, driving in a run to tie the game in the third.
From there on out, it was all Kansas as they put up a three-spot in the fifth inning. After senior shortstop Haleigh Harper was walked, Espy reached first on a detrimental throwing error by the Colorado State’s catcher. Presley Limbaugh continued her hitting streak, hitting a one-run double to left-center and scoring Haleigh Harper. With the bases loaded, sophomore Olivia Bruno punched a two-run single through the left side of play, scoring Limbaugh and Espy.
The Rams did reply in the fifth inning with a solo home run in the fifth and scoring an unearned run in the sixth off of a wild pitch.
The response from Colorado State wasn’t enough for them as junior Savanna DesRochers drove in a pair with a two-run homer over the left field fence.
Junior starting pitcher Kasey Hamilton finished her outing with five innings pitched, a pair of earned runs let up, and striking out three Rams hitters.
The Jayhawks will look to stay in the win column against Texas Southern on Sunday, Feb 25. at noon in Austin, Texas.