Kansas softball was swept in a three-game series with the Baylor Bears over the weekend. The Jayhawks were outmatched as they were outscored 19-7 over the course of the series.
The first game was a one-sided affair as the Bears won 7-1. Baylor opened the scoring in the second, and only extended its lead in the following innings, highlighted by a three-run home run in the third.
The Bears only rubbed salt in the wound in the fourth as they saw three more runners touch home plate. The Jayhawks were able to score a run in the seventh after a solo home run by sophomore infielder Ashlyn Anderson, but they were unable to accumulate any other scoring.
The second matchup was much closer than the first. Although the Bears were up 6-2 heading into the final inning, the Jayhawks continued to fight. Freshman catcher/utility Lyric Moore slapped a two RBI double to cut the lead to 6-4. After advancing to third, Moore scored on a groundout from senior outfielder Brittany Jackson that made it a one-run ballgame.
The game however was stopped due to severe weather and was resumed on Sunday with the Jayhawks having a player on second and two outs. Unfortunately, Kansas was unable to get the tying run across as the Jayhawks dropped the second game of the series 6-5.
The third game was nearly identical to the first, as the Jayhawks were dominated 6-1. After a Baylor run in the second, Moore slammed her first career home run to tie the final game of the series 1-1.
The lead didn’t last long as the Bears reclaimed the lead in the bottom half of the frame, and only added on as the game went along as they closed the series sweep.
Kansas fell to 22-23 overall, with a lack-luster 2-13 conference record. The Jayhawks will close out the regular-season with a three game series in Lawrence May 7-9 against the Iowa State Cyclones at Arrocha Ballpark. First pitch is set for May 7 at 6 p.m.