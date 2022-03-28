Kansas softball hosted Texas over the weekend, but the Longhorns’ strong offense swept the Jayhawks in the three-game series. Texas outscored Kansas 27-10 in the series.
The first game started off in the Jayhawks’ favor on Friday with a solo shot from junior infielder Ashlyn Anderson to give the team an early 1-0 lead, but this proved to be their lone lead of the day.
After being held scoreless in the first two innings, the Longhorns surged ahead with a six-run third inning. Sophomore outfielder Alyssa Popelka reached on an error by sophomore pitcher Kasey Hamilton, and the Longhorns took advantage.
An RBI single from freshman infielder Mia Scott drove home Popelka, and Scott eventually scored after a hit-by-pitch. Sophomore infielder Alyssa Washington drove home two more runs on a double to center field, and sophomore outfielder Bella Dayton singled to tally the final run of the inning.
The Jayhawks responded in the bottom half of the inning with a two-run triple from sophomore pitcher Savanna DesRochers to cut the Longhorns’ lead to 6-3. More offensive support from Anderson brought Kansas within one in the bottom of the fourth after a two-run double, but Texas added on to its lead in the sixth with a solo home run from Washington.
Despite a solo shot from senior outfielder Macy Omli, the Jayhawks couldn’t overcome the deficit. Texas senior pitcher Hailey Dolcini struck out the side in the seventh to secure the 7-6 win for the Longhorns.
Game two got off to a quick start for Texas. A Kansas error in the first inning proved just the beginning in the Longhorns’ 9-2 victory. Texas scored four in the inning for the early lead, and the cards continued to fall in its favor the rest of the day.
Outside of the team’s success at the plate, another bright spot for the Longhorns over the weekend was Dolcini’s pitching. Dolcini struck out 17 batters in nine innings, with 10 of those coming from her start on Saturday.
The final game of the weekend looked nearly identical to Saturday’s. Texas scored six to open up the game, with the highlight of the first being a three-run blast from junior infielder McKenzie Parker.
The Jayhawks continued to struggle at the plate, putting up just two runs on the day. The lone scoring for Kansas came from a two-run shot from freshman utility player Olivia Bruno.
The Jayhawks have now lost four in a row, falling to 10-18 on the season. The team looks to bounce back on March 30 against Missouri in the Border Showdown. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. at Arrocha Ballpark.