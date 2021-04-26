The No. 9-ranked Texas Longhorns controlled the weekend series with Kansas softball, defeating the Jayhawks in all three games despite a rally from Kansas on Sunday.
In the first of three games Saturday, KU salvaged one run in its 8-1 loss. The lone run came in the first inning on an RBI single from redshirt junior catcher Shelby Gayre. Gayre recorded one of three hits for the Jayhawks in game one.
KU’s defense held strong in the bottom of the first inning where they were able to strand two Longhorns on base. However, things quickly changed in the second when a Texas triple scored two runs. Texas piled on three runs in the third, two runs in the fourth and one run in the sixth to put the nail in the coffin.
Freshman LHP Kasey Hamilton fell to 5-8 on the season after giving up five runs in two innings.
What looked like it would be a productive first inning for KU in the second game of the series, turned into a 10-1 devastating loss. Senior outfielder Brittany Jackson got off to a quick start with a first-pitch single to left field. Junior outfielder Macy Omli followed suit with a play of her own, advancing Jackson to second with a SAC bunt.
Yet, KU ended the inning with runners stranded in scoring positions. Texas took advantage moments later, scoring four runs on a bases-loaded double and an RBI single. In the third, the Longhorns extended their lead to 10-0.
KU scored its first and only run in the top of the fifth as junior second baseman Cheyenne Hornbuckle grounded into a double play which allowed freshman utility Angela Price to score from third base.
Similar to game one, redshirt senior RHP Hailey Reed was replaced after 1.1 innings. Reed fell to 7-4 on the season.
Despite a three-run second inning and a five-run fifth inning, KU fell to Texas 10-8 in the final game of the series Sunday. With the loss, Kansas now sits at 22-20 on the year.
“I’m proud of this team’s fight,” head coach Jennifer McFalls told KU Athletics. “It’s something we have worked hard at all season long: to piece things together for a full seven innings. I kept telling the team that the game wasn’t over so to continue to get to the Longhorn’s bullpen was important for us down the stretch. We kept grinding and finding ways to push runs across.”
The loss was highlighted by a two-hit, four-RBI day from Omli. Jackson and freshman outfielder Sophia Buzard followed closely behind with a pair of RBI’s too. Hornbuckle and Gayre each finished with two hits, respectively.
Up next, Kansas wraps up regular season road games with a three-game series against Baylor in Waco, Texas. Games start on Friday, April 30, at 6:30 p.m.