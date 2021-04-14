Kansas softball traveled to Columbia, Missouri, on Tuesday and defeated the No. 18 Missouri Tigers 4-3 to improve to 20-15 on the season.
This is the first time the Jayhawks have beaten the Tigers since 2009 when KU won 4-1 in Lawrence. On Tuesday, the victory came from strong pitching performances by several women in addition to a continued fight from behind the plate.
Kansas first took control in the second inning when sophomore infielder Ashlyn Anderson launched a solo home run over the left field wall to give Kansas the early 1-0 lead. Mizzou battled back in the third inning with a two-run homer of their own, to retake the lead.
The Jayhawks rallied in the fourth, but first withheld the Tigers of any runs with superb defense from around the diamond. Kansas tacked on a few more runs in the inning, highlighted by a three-run RBI single from junior outfielder Macy Omli.
There was more, though — redshirt junior shortstop Sydnee Ramsey sent a line drive ball through the left side of the infield that allowed senior outfielder Tarin Travieso to score. The Tigers followed suit with a single run of their own in the fifth inning to cut the lead to one, but the strength of the Jayhawk defense stopped Mizzou in their tracks and sealed the 4-3 victory for Kansas.
From the circle, senior right-handed pitcher Hailey Reed was given the start. Reed pitched 5.1 innings, and earned her seventh win of the season. Freshman left-handed pitcher Kasey Hamilton replaced Reed, pitching 1.2 innings respectively and earning her second save this season, according to KU Athletics.
Up next, Kansas hosts a three-game series with Texas Tech beginning on Friday, April 16.