Coming off a win and leveling the series between the Jayhawks and Red Raiders, Kansas softball took the final game to win their first conference series since 2019 3-0. Kansas improves to 22-21 on the season and 4-8 in Big 12 play.
Junior left-handed pitcher Kasey Hamilton took the mound for the Jayhawks and started off the first inning, allowing two singles and hitting another batter to get the bases loaded with two outs. Red Raider junior center fielder Arriana Villa flew out to center field to keep the inning scoreless.
In the bottom of the first inning for the Jayhawks, freshman left fielder Presley Limbaugh reached base on a Red Raider error and reached home on a double two at-bats later by senior catcher Lyric Moore, scoring an unearned run to make the lead 1-0 for the Jayhawks.
Both offenses got nothing going during the second and third innings. In the Jayhawk half of the fourth inning, Kansas’ offense came alive with a single from senior third baseman Ashlyn Anderson who advanced to second on a sacrifice fly out to second base, then reached home on a double from freshman designated player Aynslee Linduff to push Kansas’ lead to 2-0.
The Kansas offense continued its dominance in the sixth inning as sophomore first baseman Olivia Bruno blasted the ball to left-center field, hitting the scoreboard on a no-doubt home run in the first at-bat of the inning. The Red Raiders got out of the inning after the home run with Kansas’ lead moving to 3-0.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Lizzy Ludwig relieved Hamilton in the fifth inning after her complete game shutout in the previous game. In that game, she didn’t allow a single walk, and with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and final inning, she allowed one walk before striking out the final batter to seal the first conference series win since 2019.
The Jayhawks travel down to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPN+.