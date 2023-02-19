Kansas women’s tennis had a pair of good showings against Arizona and UC Santa Barbara on Friday. They defeated Arizona 4-2 and took the doubles point against UC Santa Barbara.
Starting the day against Arizona in doubles, super-senior Malkia Ngounoue and freshman Heike Janse Van Vuuren defeated Parker Fry and Salma Ziouti 6-4.
Shortly after, senior Carmen Roxana Manu and junior Jocelyn Massey also won 6-4 over Kayla Wilkins and Reece Carter. Redshirt sophomore Maria Titova and freshman Tamari Gagoshidze did not finish their match against Midori Castillo-Meza and Tanvi Narendran with a score of 5-3 (UF).
Since Kansas took the first two doubles matches, they didn’t need to finish the third since they had already clinched the doubles point.
Arizona won two matches in singles play as Manu lost to Carter 3-6, 2-6, and Massey lost to Fry 1-6, 3-6.
However, the Jayhawks did pick up enough singles victories as Titova bested Ziouti 6-2, 6-4. Vuuren beat Narendran 6-4, 6-4, and Ngounoue captured the 4-2 win against Castillo-Meza 7-5, 6-1.
In the afternoon, Kansas played a doubles-only match against UC Santa Barbara, where they kept winning. Manu and Massey defeated Marta Gonzalez Balbe and Valentina Khrebtova 6-2. Ngounoue and Vurren did not finish their match against Amelia Honer and Kira Reuter with a score of 5-4.
The Jayhawks improved to 5-1 and will be back in action at the Jayhawk Tennis Center this weekend, hosting Missouri on Friday, Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. and SMU on Sunday, Feb. 26 at noon.