Sophomore Will King won the Gopher Invitational in Independence, Minnesota, over the weekend in after shooting an impressive eight-under-par. His score also allowed him to help secure the Jayhawks third-place team finish at the Windsong Farm Golf Club.
King tied his best three-round score in his collegiate career at 208 to give him his first victory as a college golfer. The 68 and 66 he shot in the first two rounds respectively, are the two lowest scores he has had since graduating from Rockhurst High School in Olathe. With those scores and then shooting an even par at 71 on the final round, he was able to hold off junior Walker Isley from UNCW by one stroke.
Senior William Duquette tied for 25th place and ended the weekend two-over-par to be the number two golfer for the Jayhawks. Senior Cecil Belisle shot four-over-par and tied for 37th place. Seniors Gunnar Broin and Davis Cooper shot six-over and eight-over respectively. Broin tied for 45th place with three other people and Cooper tied for 51st place with three other competitors as well.
The Jayhawks will travel to South Bend, Indiana, on Sunday to compete in the Fighting Irish Classic at the Warren Golf Course.