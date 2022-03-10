Kansas men’s basketball held West Virginia to 33% from the field in an 87-63 win in the quarterfinal round of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship.
West Virginia’s 63 points are its lowest since scoring 62 in a loss against Oklahoma on Jan. 26. The Mountaineers came into the matchup averaging close to 69 points per game.
“I thought other than about the first five or six minutes of the second half, I thought we were pretty solid,” coach Bill Self said.
West Virginia shot just above 16% in the first half and missed 19 of its first 20 field goals. The Mountaineers trimmed the deficit to 14 with 11:20 left to go in the game, but four straight missed field goals hurt their chances of making a further comeback.
West Virginia beat Kansas State 73-67 in the opening game of the conference tournament on Wednesday and was coming off a back-to-back heading into its matchup against Kansas. Self said that a mix of Kansas’ defense and possible West Virginia fatigue factored in the Mountaineers’ poor shooting performance.
“I don't know if their legs were tired, but not very often are [Taz] Sherman and [Sean] McNeil are gonna go 0-for-12 in a half,” Self said. “So I think we guarded them decent, but a little of that could have been fatigue as well.”
Senior guard Sean McNeil dropped 21 points on 70% field goal shooting against Kansas State, but shot just 1-for-9 from the field and scored three points against Kansas. McNeil is the Mountaineers’ second-leading scorer, averaging 12.5 points per game.
“I think coming off of the way I played yesterday, they were obviously a little more dialed in,” McNeil said. “The looks I got were contested, I thought, but half of those, I just didn't hit them today. It was one of those days.”
The Jayhawks collected 48 rebounds, well above their season average of 37.5. Junior guard Christian Braun grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds.
“A lot of them just dropped in my hands, and I got a couple off the free throw [line],” Braun said. “But that’s stuff we need to do, and that's something that we're going to really need to do against TCU because they’re a pretty good offensive rebounding team.”
Kansas forced 11 turnovers and totaled seven blocks and seven steals. The Jayhawks more than doubled the Mountaineers in points in the paint, outscoring them 48-22.
“I think we were able to affect some shots, making sure we were contesting them. Everybody was flying around,” super-senior forward Mitch Lightfoot said. “So I think that has something to do with maybe taking away some of the confidence at the rim.”
Kansas will move on to face TCU on Friday in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Tournament. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. Coverage of that game is on ESPN2.