FORT WORTH, Texas – Kansas men’s basketball cruises through its opening game of the NCAA Tournament as the Jayhawks destroyed Texas Southern 83-56.
Kansas yielded five scorers in double figures, led by super-senior guard Remy Martin with 15, who also added four assists. Junior guard Christian Braun finished with 14, redshirt sophomore guard Dajuan Harris finished with 12, and redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson and senior guard Ochai Agbaji finished with 11.
Kansas started off slow in its terms, only mustering four points through the first four minutes, but did well defending the Tigers on the other end and had allowed all but two points. Both teams’ ball security proved a problem early with Texas Southern at four giveaways and the Jayhawks not far behind at three.
The slow start didn’t last long after though, and despite missing their first three shots, the Jayhawks proceeded to make their next six en route to a 14-7 lead with 13 minutes left in the first half.
Kansas began to find its rhythm over the next few minutes, led by dynamic ball movement on the offensive end that led them to a 25-12 lead with 8:11 left in the first.
Martin at this point began to take over the game. He already had nine points on a perfect 4-4 shooting at the 5:45 mark and had also dished out three assists. Martin ran the floor well too and played efficient defense at the same time.
The offensive onslaught didn’t slow the remainder of the half and the Jayhawks took a large 47-19 lead into the locker room, capped off by a three at the buzzer from super-senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands.
Harris led the Jayhawks with 12 points at the break, with Martin three points behind with nine but had also added four assists and two steals.
Both teams began the half well, but senior forward David McCormack had the best start out of anybody as he collected four quick points and a steal to put Kansas up 55-24 at the first media timeout of the half.
The Tigers were finding some success stringing together baskets, but they had trouble keeping up with the Jayhawks who seemed to respond to every run that Texas Southern would embark on. The Jayhawks still held a large lead at 62-33 with 11:37 to play.
Texas Southern did put some pressure on Kansas with 7:34 left and had strung together eight straight points while the Jayhawks dropped some intensity and began to look sloppy in their execution. Despite the sloppiness, Kansas still held a 66-43 lead over the Tigers.
The rest of the matchup saw much of the same with Kansas maintaining its large advantage and eventually closed out its first game of the NCAA Tournament 83-56.
Kansas will return to the court on Saturday to face Creighton in the Round of 32. Tipoff is still yet to be set.