Kansas basketball suffered their sixth loss of the season at the hands of the Texas Longhorns by a final score of 75-59 on Saturday.
The Jayhawks struggled to get anything going on the offensive end, and that trend would start early. Kansas only scored 24 points in the opening frame while only shooting 30% from the field.
Redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr. went 2-for-8 in the first half, and Jalen Wilson took 11 shots in the first half, only making just four. Wilson mentioned that he felt that the offense was stagnant Saturday afternoon.
“I think it’s been clear all season that when we get stagnant, our offense doesn’t look its best,” Wilson said.
Much of the same would continue in the second half, as Kansas would improve their total points scored number, but they still only scored 35.
Harris missed all four shots he took in the second half, totaling just five points for the contest. Freshman guard Gradey Dick only took five shots in the game, making just two. Wilson also said that the team needs to do a better job of getting the freshman involved.
“Everyone knows he is an elite shooter, and they (opponents) are not going to let him get any good looks off,” Wilson said. “So it’s up to us to continue to try to get him screened and get him some good looks. A team like that understands that when he gets hot, our offense looks a lot better.”
Dick had come into Saturday averaging over 14 points per game but has struggled the last two games, with just 10 combined points.
Kansas head coach Bill Self gave the credit to Texas when asked what went wrong for his team Saturday.
“I think Texas was turned up today,” Self said. “They made us play out of our comfort zone, that’s no question.”
Kansas also struggled at the free-throw line, as they shot just over 66%. Self said overall, today was not his team’s day.
“We got what we deserved today,” Self said.
Kansas, as the one seed in the Big 12 tournament, will await the winner of the game between the eight-seed West Virginia and nine-seed Texas Tech. Kansas will play their game against the winner of that game inside T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday at 2 p.m.