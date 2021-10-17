Kansas football marched into David Booth Memorial Stadium after their bye week, hoping to rebound from a 52 point loss to Iowa State a few weeks prior. The Jayhawks hosted Texas Tech, who came in 4-2.

The Jayhawks lost their Homecoming game to Texas Tech 41-14.

The spotlight has been on the Jayhawk defense recently as they have given up 40 or more points in their last four games. The defensive line of Kansas had seen the most trouble as they had gotten little to no pressure on any of the quarterbacks they faced this season.

Missed tackling has plagued the Jayhawks all season and was a factor again on Saturday. Multiple third downs, where Kansas desperately needed a stop, were converted due to poor tackling and shifty moves by the Red Raiders. Texas Tech finished the game with 244 rushing yards and 438 yards in total, according to KLTV.

The Jayhawks’ struggles were evident early as Texas Tech started quickly, scoring a touchdown on their opening drive. Kansas then held strong, holding Tech to a field goal and picking off the Tech quarterback Henry Colombi on the following drive. The Jayhawks were in a good position to compete with the Red Raiders as they drove the ball inside Tech’s 30-yard line.

Late in the first quarter on a third and long, KU junior quarterback Jason Bean threw a screen pass behind the line of scrimmage, gaining only a couple of yards. Kansas was forced to kick a field goal, which was missed, giving the ball right back to Texas Tech.

A fatigued Jayhawk defense took the field again, desperately looking for a stop. The Jayhawks held Tech to a third and 11, which was eventually converted thanks to a shifty move by Tech wide receiver Erik Ezukanma. This back-breaking play gave Texas Tech a fresh set of downs. Tech eventually punched the ball in the endzone, taking a 17-0 lead.

From that point on, Texas Tech had their way with Kansas, moving the football at will.

Texas Tech went on to put up 41 unanswered points. Kansas finally broke onto the scoreboard after being shut out for 59 minutes. Sophomore wide receiver Luke Grimm and freshman wide receiver Lawrence Arnold caught touchdown passes from backup senior quarterback Miles Kendrick in the final minute of the game.

This was another tough outing for quarterback Jason Bean. He finished the game with 80 yards and an interception.

“We didn’t run enough plays to gain any type of rhythm that a quarterback could gain some consistency and confidence from,” coach Lance Leipold said after the loss. “That seems to be a repeating thing.”

Kansas again looks to rebound from its performance next Saturday, Oct. 23, against Oklahoma.