Kansas men’s basketball struggled in numerous facets Saturday against Stephen F. Austin, but still managed to win 80-72 in a back and forth struggle.

Senior guard Ochai Agbaji and junior guard Christian Braun led the Jayhawks once again as they scored 21 and 18, respectively.

Despite big nights from Agbaji and Braun, Kansas struggled immensely with ball security as the Jayhawks committed 15 turnovers on the night. Although Kansas struggled with its ball security, as did the Lumberjacks as they turned the ball over 20 times.

The Jayhawks started off well with Agbaji and Braun scoring seven of the Jayhawks’ first nine points at the first media timeout as they led 9-4. However, Kansas had already taken a hit, as senior forward David McCormack picked up two fouls within the first three minutes, and he sat for the rest of the first half.

Although the Lumberjacks brought the score within one out of the timeout, Agbaji knocked down two straight threes after as Stephen F. Austin called a timeout down 15-7.

Kansas also forced Stephen F. Austin to give the ball away early as the Lumberjacks had already committed five turnovers less than nine minutes in.

The Lumberjacks dominated the next five minutes and also forced the Jayhawks into five turnovers, with many coming off of bad passes, as the lead narrowed to 23-19 with just under seven a half minutes left to play in the first half.

Stephen F. Austin continued to give the Jayhawks problems as they couldn’t find any points over a nearly four-minute period as the Lumberjacks tied the game 23-23 with just over five minutes left.

Although Kansas ended the scoring drought just a little later, the Lumberjacks didn’t slow down as they took the lead 27-25 with a bit under five minutes to play.

The Jayhawks found momentum at the end of the half though, heading into the locker room after a 9-2 run to lead at halftime 38-31 despite trailing multiple times.

Despite holding momentum going into halftime, the Lumberjacks came out of the locker room hot as they hit a quick three, forced a turnover, and scored another basket to narrow the deficit to 38-36 before coach Bill Self called a timeout.

Kansas fired back with a quick 5-0 run, however, as Stephen F. Austin called a timeout after the lead grew to 43-36 with just over three minutes into the half.

The Lumberjacks fired back right after though as they went on a 7-2 run to narrow the lead to just two at 45-43 and tied it a bit later at 45 all.

The two continued to trade points over the next few minutes as the Jayhawks still retained a lead with under 10 to go at 59-54.

Despite attempts from the Jayhawks to pull away, the Lumberjacks had no quit in them and the lead sat at only four at 65-61 with five and a half minutes left.

The Lumberjacks continued to show their grit, no-quit attitude as they brought the lead down to one with 3:46 left at 67-66.

Kansas once again tried to pull away after going up 73-68, but an offensive transition foul from Agbaji and a quick basket from the Lumberjacks narrowed the lead to just three with 1:25 left to play.

With just under a minute though, super-senior guard Remy Martin hit a clutch three to extend the lead to 76-70, but the Lumberjacks responded with two points to make it 76-72. After a foul by Stephen F. Austin, redshirt sophomore guard Dajuan Harris hit two free throws to bring the lead back to six with 26.2 left to play.

On the Lumberjacks’ next possession, the Jayhawks forced a turnover as Stephen F. Austin subsequently fouled Harris to put him back at the line. Harris hit both free throws and Kansas eventually won 80-72.

The Jayhawks will return to action Tuesday, December 21 to face Colorado in Boulder, Colorado. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.