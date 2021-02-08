What was hyped up to possibly be the greatest QB matchup in Super Bowl history between Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady, turned out to be a hard game to watch for Chiefs fans everywhere.
Just a year after hoisting the Lombardi trophy for the first time in 50 years, the Chiefs seemed set to “Run It Back.” Instead, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers demolished the Chiefs 31-9 en route to their second title in franchise history, giving Brady his seventh ring.
“Honestly, I wouldn’t have seen this coming in a million years,” said junior Nathaniel Duncan, a Chiefs fan from St. Louis, Missouri. “We had so many expectations and had a great playoff run that showed our grit. I’m upset, but we’ll be back stronger next year.”
Coming into this game it seemed that the Chiefs had just played their best overall game of the year a few weeks earlier in the AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills.
Mahomes was nearly unstoppable, throwing 325 yards and three touchdowns. The defense also slowed down MVP candidate Josh Allen and the high-flying Bills offense.
Even before that, the Chiefs fought out a tough victory against the Cleveland Browns after Mahomes was knocked out in the third quarter with a concussion. Backup Chad Henne was forced to come in and finish off the Browns to even get a chance at the Bills.
The script was flipped on the Chiefs in the big game. Costly and questionable penalties, a weak offensive line with only one starter and a perfect game plan from the Bucs coaching staff, led to nothing but heartache from the Chiefs Kingdom.
“It was a good game. I think the refs calls were unfair in the first half for sure,” said junior Jade Winders, a longtime fan from Olathe, Kansas. “Tom Brady is really good and all, but I think Patrick Mahomes is better. If it weren’t for some of the calls, I think we would’ve won for sure.”
It seemed as if Mahomes would be able to make up for the lackluster line performance and the costly penalties in the first half, but he never mustered a comeback.
Mahomes was pressured on 29 of his 56 dropbacks (51%), the most of any QB in Super Bowl history. The Chiefs were also flagged eight times in the first half for 95 yards, the most in a first half in Super Bowl history.
“We clearly didn’t play our best game and we could’ve done way better than we did, and the players acknowledge that,” said freshman Colin Cook, a long time Chiefs fan from Louisburg, Kansas. “The refs gave us a huge amount of penalties that shouldn’t have been called.”
No celebrations to be had, no second ring for Mahomes in his long list of accomplishments, no fireworks or flooded Mass Street. Only a game that many Chiefs fans want to forget.