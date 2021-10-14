The Jayhawks secured a 6-3 victory over Butler Community College Thursday night to go undefeated at home during the fall 2021 season. The game lasted 10 innings, the longest game Kansas has played at Arrocha Ballpark all year.

The first three innings were scoreless across the board, thanks to flawless pitching from both teams. Offensively, Kansas had a hard time getting the bats rolling, as numerous Jayhawks struck out before the fourth inning.

Defensively, sophomore left-handed pitcher Kasey Hamilton stole the show once again. She threw a shutout through four innings, recording eight strikeouts along the way.

Hamilton’s performance spurred Kansas’ offense to get to work in the bottom of the fourth inning. Sophomore catcher Lyric Moore took one yard over the right-field wall for the game’s first run, putting Kansas up 1-0 over Butler.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Olivia Bruno stepped into the circle in the top of the fifth inning to relieve Hamilton. Bruno ended the inning with two ground outs, a strikeout and no runs scored, but the Jayhawks’ lead was short-lived.

Bruno walked a batter, gave up a single, and hit a batter with a pitch to load the bases in the top of the sixth. She then walked in a run to tie the game, giving Butler CC a little bit of momentum.

Freshman Myah Johnson then popped an infield fly over Bruno’s head to reach first base, while sophomore Emily Adler scored from third to give the Grizzlies a 2-1 lead over the Jayhawks. In what could have been the turning point in the game, sophomore Kaitlyn Gee saved the day by stopping a hard-hit grounder and stepped on first to end the inning.

The Jayhawks took advantage of their defensive stop in the bottom of the sixth. Sophomore outfielder Sophia Buzard stepped to the plate for her first at-bat to knock a home run over the right-field wall and level the game 2-2. Sophomore Angela Price then walked but scored shortly after off junior shortstop Haleigh Harper’s double to left field to take a 3-2 lead over Butler CC. Gee then reached first on an error and eventually gave the Jayhawks an even bigger 4-2 lead over the Grizzlies.

Bruno held Butler scoreless in the seventh, but the Grizzlies answered defensively in the bottom of the inning. They converted a double play off a ground ball from Bruno and kept the Jayhawks from putting more runs on the board.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Katie Brooks entered the game in the top of the eighth inning to relieve Bruno. The Grizzlies put two runners on base after Brooks gave up a single and Kansas failed to flip a double play on the next play.

Johnson then roped a grounder up the middle to score a runner and cut the Jayhawks’ lead to one. She tried to advance to second while the run was being scored, but was tagged out by a throw by redshirt senior catcher Shelby Gayre to end the inning.

The Jayhawks entered the bottom of the eighth with a 4-3 lead over the Grizzlies, but couldn’t extend their lead. Brooks then managed to maintain the Jayhawks’ lead by shutting out Butler CC in the top of the ninth inning.

Kansas finally came out swinging in the bottom of the ninth, as junior Ashlyn Anderson and Gayre both made it on base. Junior Madison Hirsch popped one up to right field that hung in the air just long enough for Anderson and Gayre to pad Kansas’ lead with two more runs.

The Grizzlies got out of the ninth inning with a line drive to shortstop but entered the top of the tenth down 6-3. Brooks entered the circle for the final time of the night to keep Butler CC from scoring once again and secure the Jayhawks’ 6-3 victory over the Grizzlies.

Kansas’ win against Butler CC puts them at 7-1 on the fall 2021 season, with their only loss at Wichita State in September.