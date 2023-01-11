When head coach Bill Self spoke to the media ahead of the West Virginia game, he mentioned that he wanted to get to the line more.
“We’ve got to find a way to get to the free throw line,” Self said. “The way that you do that, if you play the way we play, is to drive it.”
Getting to the line was vital in the 79-75 comeback win over the Oklahoma Sooners, as Kansas couldn’t get anything going from the field.
Kansas went 22-of-59 from the field and 4-of-11 from behind the arc but shot 31-of-39 overall from the free-throw line.
“To be real candid with you, we ran such bad offense,” Self said. “Our only way to score was to drive it, and so that was our strategy, was trying to get to the free throw line. It wasn't trying to play to shoot perimeter shots, so I don't know that it worked out great, but that was what we wanted to do.”
In the first half, Kansas went 7-of-8 from the line, as Oklahoma had five fouls. However, in the second half, Oklahoma committed 17 fouls, whereas Kansas had gone 24-of-31.
On the Oklahoma side, they went 5-for-6 from the line as Kansas committed six fouls and then went 14-for-17 in the second half as a result of Kansas’ 11 fouls.
“The second half, both teams were in the bonus with 14 [minutes] left, something like that,” Self said. “So, it was going to become a free throw shooting contest, and they made theirs. Just fortunately, we shot more.”
However, seeing lots of fouls doesn’t feel out of the ordinary when it comes to attempting to get things going offensively.
“Usually when we go away on road games, it’s a lot of fouls called against us,” redshirt-junior guard Dajuan Harris said. “We stay together, coach is behind us, you know, we are connected. So, we just try to stay together all the time.”
It was redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson who got the most trips to the free-throw line, going 10-of-12 despite going 3-of-12 from the field. Even during an off night, Wilson managed to stay composed.
“Experience definitely plays a part but also just knowing that next one,” Wilson said. “I’ve just got a next-play kind of mentality. Knowing that the next one is going to land, whether it's a layup or free throw.”
Kansas will continue their homestand as Iowa State is next up on Saturday, Jan. 14. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. on ESPN+.