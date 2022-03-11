Kansas baseball bounced back as the team swept Charleston Southern in its two-game series on March 8-9. The offense flipped the script from its slow start to the season and put up 20 runs to push past the Buccaneers.
The Jayhawks kept the bats rolling throughout the series, producing six multi-run innings. Kansas had a strong performance from the plate in both games, racking up seven hits in the first game and 14 in the second.
The inability to get runners home has been a trend in many of Kansas’ losses this season, including the 3-12 loss to Missouri State a week ago. Even after entering the series with a 4-6 record, Coach Ritch Price was adamant about sticking with his offense.
Kansas performed strongly from the plate in both wins, while its pitching unit allowed just six runs during the two-game stretch. Freshman pitcher Steven Andrews pitched six shutout innings and struck out six Buccaneer batters in the second game of the series.
Andrews started in Kansas’ home opener, where he gave up three home runs in just the first inning. Out of the bullpen, however, Andrews pitched a consistent six innings that helped Kansas stretch its win streak to three games.
Charleston Southern put up a strong offensive performance in the first game of the series against the Jayhawks. In the ninth inning, the Buccaneers loaded the bases after drawing three consecutive walks from redshirt senior closer Jonah Ulane.
Ulane pitched in only his third appearance for the Jayhawks this season. He struggled with his command at first, but tightened up his strike zone and is now 3-for-3 in saves this season.
Sophomore infielder Tavian Josenberger had a breakout performance in the second game of the series, going 2-for-2 with a walk and two home runs. The standout sophomore, who tied Kansas’ all-time hit streak record at 24 last season, padded Kansas’ 13-1 win over the Buccaneers in the final game of the series.
Kansas attempts to extend its win streak to four against Western Carolina in the First Pitch Invitational. First pitch is at 5 p.m. on Friday, where starting redshirt senior pitcher Cole Larsen looks for his first win of the season.