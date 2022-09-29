Kansas volleyball traveled to Norman, Oklahoma, on Wednesday in a Big 12 Conference matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners, where the Jayhawks came away with a key conference road win, sweeping the Sooners 3-0.
Set One:
Both teams started out of the gates slow, looking sloppy in the first few points of the match. As both sides went back and forth, Kansas started to pull away midway through the first set.
The Jayhawks went on a 6-0 scoring run, breaking a 9-9 tie with Oklahoma as Kansas began to break away with a comfortable lead. While the Sooners tried to figure out a way to stop the Jayhawks’ red-hot attack, Kansas stepped on the gas and ran away with the rest of the set.
Kansas completed its second 6-0 run of the set to take an 11-point lead, up 22-11 on the Sooners, before eventually putting the first set away 25-13. The Jayhawks simply couldn’t be stopped on their attack, hitting for a .455 percentage while keeping the Sooners to a mere .138 hitting percentage in the set.
Super-senior middle blocker Rachel Langs was perfect in the first set, converting every attempt into a kill, going 4-for-4. Redshirt-freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady continued her impressive season with another three kills in the set.
Set Two:
After a non-competitive first set, the Sooners came out of the break hungry to even up the score as they took a quick 5-2 lead. But Kansas quickly reversed the tide and knotted the set at 13-a-piece.
Sophomore outside hitter Megan Wilson led Oklahoma to a 16-15 lead in the second set before the Jayhawks went on an unbelievable scoring run. Thanks to five kills and a service ace, Kansas went on a 9-0 run to take a 24-16 lead, which quickly ended the set at 25-17.
Kansas once again hit aggressively in the second set, ending with a .314 hitting percentage, while the Sooners couldn’t past the Jayhawks’ line of defense at the net, hitting for just .163 in the set.
Wilson, who ranks third in the Big 12 in kills per match, tallied six kills in the second set alone, more than a third of Oklahoma's total points. Elnady added eight kills to her total in the set, aiding the Jayhawks to a fast 2-0 lead heading into the third set.
Set Three:
The third set brought about the same story for Oklahoma as both teams fought hard to start the set as the score went back and forth. The Sooners found themselves down 15-14 midway through the set before the Jayhawks went on a couple of scoring runs to pull away.
Kansas completed a 3-0, two 4-0, and a 5-0 run all in the third set, and it was only fitting that the Jayhawks ended the final set on a 4-0 run to close the match out.
Sophomore outside hitter Caroline Bien racked up six of her 11 kills in the third set, while Langs and Elnady each added three kills en route to another 25-17 set win.
Elnady, Bien and Langs all finished with double-digit kills thanks to a whopping 33 assists from sophomore setter Camryn Turner, who also added six kills of her own in the 3-0 sweep. However, Wilson led the match with 16 kills, 10 more than any other Sooner recorded.
The Jayhawks’ offense couldn’t be contained as they ended the match with a .385 hitting percentage, compared to Oklahoma’s .165.
Kansas improves to 12-3 on the season and 2-1 in conference play as the Jayhawks head back to Lawrence, Kansas to take on No. 13 Baylor on Saturday at 11 a.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.