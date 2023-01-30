Kansas women’s tennis finished off ITA Kickoff Weekend with a 4-0 win against the University of Oregon.
Junior Jocelyn Massey and senior Carmen Roxana Manu won their match 6-3, while redshirt sophomore Maria Titova and freshman Tamari Gagoshidze fell 3-6 at No. 2 doubles. Freshman Heike Janse Van Vuuren and super-senior Malkia Ngounoue clinched the doubles point for the Jayhawks, winning 7-6.
Kansas won three singles matches, with two victories going to the third set. Titova’s victory did not go to the third set, as she defeated junior Myah Petchey 6-0, 3-0 (WR).
Manu would continue the Jayhawks’ winning ways against junior Ares Teixido Garcia 2-6, 6-1, 6-3. Sophomore Mariana Manyoma-Velasquez secured the win for the Jayhawks against freshman Jo-Yee Chan 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.
Kansas is now 2-1 on the year, and they will look to continue their winning streak when on the road to face the University of Arkansas on Feb. 10 at 3 p.m.