After beating West Virginia just six days ago, Kansas women's basketball won 74-63 against the Mountaineers at home Tuesday night. Aggressive play in the post and a season-high 25 points from junior guard Zakiyah Franklin gave the Jayhawks the edge.
Aside from three early Kansas turnovers, the Jayhawks started the game 5-for-7 from the field. The Mountaineers kept pace as they trailed the Jayhawks 18-16 at the end of the first quarter.
Last time out against West Virginia, junior center Taiyanna Jackson did not record a shot attempt, as she assumed a strictly defensive role. The start of this game was a different story, as Jackson was all over the floor for Kansas, ending the game with seven points and nine rebounds.
Early in the second quarter, the Jayhawks and Mountaineers battled when sophomore forward Ioanna Chatzileonti scored off a rebound from redshirt sophomore guard Chandler Prater’s shot, pushing the lead to 22-18.
As Kansas continued to keep the Mountaineers away from the basket, the Jayhawks again found success down low, outscoring West Virginia 24-8 in the paint. Franklin was a big contributor as she finished the first half with 14 points and a momentum-changing steal late in the first half.
The Jayhawks began the second half up 35-28 when junior guard Holly Kersgieter scored an and-one layup to extend the lead to 10. Kersgieter followed that up with a three-pointer and an assist to Franklin to stretch the lead even further.
As Jackson began out-rebounding the Mountaineers, the rest of the Jayhawks came to life. At halftime, Kansas only had three players in the scoring column. By the start of the fourth quarter, each Jayhawk had a basket.
Franklin kept the pressure on and found open lanes to the hoop, as Kansas continued to dominate the post. The Jayhawks outscored the Mountaineers 40-20 in the paint.
Rebounding was another major factor in closing the door on the Mountaineers as Kansas out-rebounded West Virginia 41-35 in the game. Franklin’s second-half performance aided Kansas, as she finished the game with 25 points breaking her previous season-best at 20 points.
Kansas went on to beat West Virginia 74-63 behind a dominant team effort. The Jayhawks travel to Texas Tech Saturday as they take on the Red Raiders at 2 p.m. on ESPN+ and Big 12 Now.