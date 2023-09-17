Kansas volleyball extended its win streak to eight games after sweeping Texas State to go 3-0 on the weekend and win the Jayhawk Classic.
Kansas took on a feisty Texas State team, who upset then-ranked No. 13 Houston, just two weeks ago. Junior opposite hitter London Davis knew that it would be a challenge to take down the upset-hungry Bobcats but trusted in the team's prep all throughout the match.
“Our coaches worked on scouting reports, and we were watching their games to just try to see their tendencies, their hierarchies, all that,” Davis said. “And when we got out there, just watching where their defense is and where we can swing.”
Davis continued her red hot start to the season, as she picked up 13 kills hitting .545, and was credited with two blocks.
The Kansas offensive attack was at it early and often in the first set, as kills from Davis, junior middle blocker Toyosi Onabanjo, and junior outside hitter Ayah Elnady helped Kansas get out to a 5-1 lead. Kansas was able to continue to feed Onabanjo early, as she put down two more kills to keep Kansas in front, 9-5.
The Jayhawks were able to extend their lead to 14-9 courtesy of a block from Davis and graduate middle blocker Mykayla Myers, but the Bobcats attack began to make themselves known, as they went on a 5-0 run to tie the set at 14, causing Kansas to call a timeout.
Coming out of the timeout, the Jayhawks got three big kills from Elnady to give them an 18-15 lead. The Jayhawks and the Bobcats would use their offensive attacks to trade points, but Kansas was able to close out the first set from a kill by Davis, winning it 25-20.
Kansas’ attack was very aggressive all afternoon, but with the Texas State defense taking away Onabanjo and Myers all afternoon, forced the Kansas offensive attack to be spread out in other ways.
“When they defensively try to take away Toy or Mikayla, that opens up some things for London and she took full advantage of that. And then, Ayah got off to a slow start today, but when she catches fire she can help us a ton,” head coach Ray Bechard said.
The Jayhawks got out to a strong start in the second set behind three kills from Davis and two more from Elnady to take a 7-0 lead. The Kansas attack would continue to apply pressure, and the defense continued to be steady as Kansas got a solo block from Davis to take a 15-9 lead.
Kansas would continue to feed Davis, as she was able to put away three of the next five Jayhawk points, as they were able to take a 20-13 lead. Kansas then would use a couple of Texas State attacking errors, a kill from junior outside hitter Caroline Bien, and two kills from graduate outside hitter Reagan Cooper to take set two, 25-17.
The third set started off back and forth, until an Elnady kill made it 5-2. Texas State would win the closest point to make it 5-3, but that’s the closest it would get for the rest of the set. Kansas was able to get the next 4 points, capped off by a kill from Cooper. Texas State and Kansas would then go back and forth, as Texas State was able to pull within four, 11-7.
From that point on, Kansas would close out the set on a 14-5 run, continuing to use Davis often, and even getting sophomore outside hitter Rhian Swanson involved, who finished off the match with a kill, giving Kansas the win in the third set, 25-12.
Kansas was paced offensively by Davis and Elnady, who each collected 13 kills. Junior setter Camryn Turner continued to pass the ball at a high level, as she dished out 35 assists. Defensively, Kansas was led by Bien who picked up 13 digs, and freshman libero Raegan Burns, who had 10 digs.
The win gives the Jayhawks a much needed confidence boost going into the always difficult Big 12 Conference schedule.
“As we get into Big 12 play, there will be more physicality, we’ll have to tighten some things up, but I like where we’re at right now,” Bechard said.
Kansas will open Big 12 play on Friday, Sept. 22 traveling to Lubbock, Texas, to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders. First serve for that match is set for 6 P.M., and will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.