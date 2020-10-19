In Kansas swim and dive's first dual meet of the season, the Jayhawks defeated TCU 187-112 at Robinson Natatorium Saturday morning.
In the 200-yard medley, Kansas took home the top two spots, with a first place finish by senior Manon Manning, juniors Kate Steward and Kaitlyn Witt, and sophomore Keyla Brown, clocking in with a time of 1:41.25.
In the individual events, freshman Kara Church led the way with first place finishes in the 1,000-yard freestyle (10:11.06), finishing 13 seconds ahead of second place, and the 500-yard freestyle (4:58.69).
In other events, the Jayhawks took the top two spots in the 100-yard backstroke race. Manning and junior Dewi Blose claimed those two spots, with times of 53.63 and 55.39, respectively.
Kansas senior Ellie Flanagan won the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:05.83 followed by juniors Paige Riekhof (2:07.06) and Greta Olsen (2:07.08). Sophomore Autumn Looney finished first in the 50-yard freestyle (23.57), followed by Brown (24.15) and freshman Claudia Dougan (24.25).
Looney also finished first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.07.
The Jayhawks also took home victories in the 200-yard individual medley with Steward finishing in 2:04.56, and the 400-yard freestyle with Manning, Brown, junior Claire Campbell and senior Lauryn Parish (3:26.86).
Kansas swim and dive will return to Robinson Natatorium with a virtual meet on Oct. 23. Meet time is scheduled for 4 p.m.