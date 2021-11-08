The University of Kansas women's swim team suffered a loss in a road contest against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, at the University of Nebraska's Devaney Center Natatorium Friday.
The Cornhuskers beat the Jayhawks with a final score of 196-106, as the Jayhawks did not have a first-place finisher in an event until the fifth event with the 100-yard breaststroke. Senior Dannie Dilsaver took first for Kansas with freshman Kate Stonehocker finishing right behind her in third, with a Cornhusker in between them.
Dilsaver came up big for the crimson and blue yet again, as the Nebraska native took first in the 200-yard breaststroke. Freshman Brigid Gwidt, from Cedarburg, Wisconsin, also earned points for Kansas in the event by taking fourth place.
Kansas was propelled yet again by Dilsaver in the 200-yard individual medley as she took first with a time of 2:05.77. From that point on, it was all Nebraska. Nebraska cruised to a 90-point victory at their home pool, sending the overall record of the Jayhawks to 2-1. Nebraska, who emerged as the victor in this showdown of old Big Eight rivals, moved to 4-1 on the season.
The Jayhawks will look to get back in the win column as the divers compete against rival Missouri in the Mizzou Dive Invite Nov. 18-20. The team will compete next at the Kansas Classic in Topeka, Kansas beginning on Nov. 19.