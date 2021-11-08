KU Swimming 100121

Kansas swimming stole the show at the Sunflower Showdown in Topeka on Friday, winning the event with 689 points. Through 10 events, Kansas swimmers took at least half of the top 10 finishes in eight of the events. 

 Courtesy of Kansas Athletics

The University of Kansas women's swim team suffered a loss in a road contest against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, at the University of Nebraska's Devaney Center Natatorium Friday.

The Cornhuskers beat the Jayhawks with a final score of 196-106, as the Jayhawks did not have a first-place finisher in an event until the fifth event with the 100-yard breaststroke. Senior Dannie Dilsaver took first for Kansas with freshman Kate Stonehocker finishing right behind her in third, with a Cornhusker in between them.

Dilsaver came up big for the crimson and blue yet again, as the Nebraska native took first in the 200-yard breaststroke. Freshman Brigid Gwidt, from Cedarburg, Wisconsin, also earned points for Kansas in the event by taking fourth place.

Kansas was propelled yet again by Dilsaver in the 200-yard individual medley as she took first with a time of 2:05.77. From that point on, it was all Nebraska. Nebraska cruised to a 90-point victory at their home pool, sending the overall record of the Jayhawks to 2-1. Nebraska, who emerged as the victor in this showdown of old Big Eight rivals, moved to 4-1 on the season.

The Jayhawks will look to get back in the win column as the divers compete against rival Missouri in the Mizzou Dive Invite Nov. 18-20. The team will compete next at the Kansas Classic in Topeka, Kansas beginning on Nov. 19.

Tags

Recommended for you