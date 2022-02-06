Kansas swim and dive competed in its regular season finale in Ames, Iowa, over the weekend, ending on a high note with a 180-120 win over the Iowa State Cyclones.
Kansas started off hot, winning the 200-yard medley relay. Seniors Dewi Blose, Kate Steward, Kaitlyn Witt, and junior Keyla Brown took first place in the event, scoring 11 points for Kansas.
The Jayhawks were not finished in that event, however, as the relay team of freshman Ellie Howe, senior Dannie Dilsaver, junior Autumn Looney and sophomore Claudia Duggan snagged two more points for a total of 13 points in the first event of the meet.
Kansas kept the momentum moving into the third event of the meet, which was the 200-yard freestyle. Sophomore Ellie Wehrmann took first, and right behind her was another Jayhawk, senior Claire Campbell, who took second. Those two combined for another 13 points as Kansas started to pull away from the Cyclones.
Steward provided another nine points for Kansas as she took home first in the 100-yard breaststroke event. Dilsaver kicked in two points in that same event to extend the Jayhawks’ lead.
Junior Amelie Lessing contributed to the victory as well, racking up six and a half points with a first place finish in the 200-yard butterfly. Kansas pulled off a strong finish to the meet, winning by a final score of 180-120.
This victory over the Cyclones concludes the regular season for the Jayhawks. The next time they will hit the water will be at the Big 12 Championship in Morgantown, West Virginia, on Feb. 23-26.