Kansas women’s swim and dive hosted Arkansas for its Senior Day celebration at Robinson Natatorium on Saturday, Jan. 22. Though Kansas suffered a 165-134 defeat at the hands of the Razorbacks, senior Jayhawks dominated the podium for the crimson and blue.
Kansas honored seniors Dewi Blose, Katie Callahan, Claire Campbell, Dannie Dilsaver, Alison Grass, Greta Olsen, Paige Riekhof, Kate Steward and Kaitlyn Witt before the meet with special announcements and posters.
Arkansas showed up and showed out in the 200-meter freestyle, landing the top two finishers in the event. Kansas sophomore Ellie Wehrmann also placed on the podium in this event, taking third place for the Jayhawks.
Kansas began to gain momentum toward the end of the meet in the 200-yard individual medley. Steward claimed first for the Jayhawks in the afternoon’s 15th event, while senior Dannie Dilsaver finished close behind to take second place.
The crimson and blue also found success in the 500-yard freestyle, as Jayhawks managed to claim all three podium spots. Freshman Addi Barnes placed first, sophomore Kara Church took second and Callahan came in third.
Kansas also swept the podium in the 1,000-yard freestyle, where Church scored nine points for Kansas in the event and took first place.
Barnes scored another four points for the Jayhawks by grabbing second place and finishing just one second behind Church. Callahan capped off an impressive senior day performance by taking third in the event for Kansas.
The loss at home drops the Jayhawks’ record to 2-2 on the season. The team looks to get back on track in their next meet in Ames, Iowa on Feb 4, where they take on Big 12 Conference rival Iowa State.