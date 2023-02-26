Kansas swim and dive finished their season on Saturday with a fifth-place finish at the Big 12 Swim and Dive Championships. Freshman divers Lize van Leeuwen and Gabriela San Juan Carmona will compete at the NCAA Zone Diving Championships in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on March 6-9.
After the first day of competition, the Jayhawks sat in fifth place behind TCU by only four points. The 200 medley relay finished fifth, and Leeuwen placed seventh in the one-meter diving final, scoring 298.60 points.
Sophomore Eleni Kotzamanis helped kick off the final rounds of competition with a sixth-place finish in the 500 free bonus final.
Two Jayhawks, senior Amelie Lessing and junior Emma Walker, swam their way to the bonus final in the 200-individual medley. There were four Jayhawks to compete in the consolation final of the 200-individual medley.
Sophomore Elliott Howe earned six points for Kansas, followed by junior Ellie Wehrmann, who earned five points. Sophomore Brigid Gwidt earned four points, and freshman Aidan Howze earned two points.
Concluding night two of the championships, the Kansas relay teams helped gain momentum for the next day as the 400 medley relay team of sophomore Lezli Sisung, freshman Molly Robinson, Dougan and freshman Lydia Lafferty finished fourth and earned the Jayhawks 30 points.
On day three of the championships, Kansas jumped to fourth place in the standings, with numerous swimmers making it to the championship finals. In the 100-meter backstroke championship final, all Kansas swimmers that competed clocked in at 54 seconds.
Leeuwen competed in the three-meter dive championship finals and finished with a personal best of 316.65 that gained Kansas 12 points. Carmona took home first place for the Jayhawks and scored a new personal best of 308.80 in the consolation finals of the three-meter dive.
The Jayhawks started the final day of the championship strong, with super-senior Dewi Blose and sophomore Lezli Sisung placing second and fourth in the 200 backstroke and earning Kansas a combined 32 points.
In the 200 breaststroke, two freshmen swimmers Robinson and Howze, rose to the occasion and competed in the championship finals with a seventh and eighth place finish.
Leeuwen placed fourth in the platform dive, where she set a new program record of 252.20 total points.
Catch Leeuwen and Carmona compete in the NCAA Zone Diving Championships in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on March 6-9.