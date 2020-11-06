Kansas swim and dive competed in the fourth of six virtual cup meets this season at Robinson Natatorium Thursday.
The Jayhawks competed in an 800-yard freestyle relay, 50-yard butterfly, 50-yard backstroke, 50-yard breaststroke, 50-yard freestyle and 400-yard individual medley.
Senior Manon Manning capitalized in a big way, winning all three of her individual events. Manning won the 50-yard butterfly (24.67), 50-yard backstroke (24.69) and 50-yard freestyle (23.49). Most notably, Manning won the 50-yard backstroke by 1.84 seconds.
Junior Dewi Blose was close behind in the three events, finishing second in the 50-yard butterfly (25.48), 50-yard backstroke (26.53) and 50-yard freestyle (24.09).
Other notable finishes included the 800-yard freestyle relay, which was won by the team comprised of freshman Kara Church, senior Lauryn Parrish, junior Claire Campbell and junior Paige Riekhof in a time of 7:31.15.
The 400-yard individual medley was also a very competitive race with senior Dannie Dilsaver coming out on top with a time of 4:29.99. Dilsaver swam a beautiful race, finishing strong with a sub-30 second final 50-yard freestyle down the home stretch. She also won the 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 30.48.
Next up for the Jayhawks is a dual meet on the road against Omaha Saturday at 2 p.m., as Kansas looks to repeat its performance in its last dual meet against TCU.