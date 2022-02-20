Kansas swim and dive is preparing for the Big 12 Conference Championship, which starts on Feb. 23 and concludes on Feb. 26.
The Jayhawks come into the event with a 3-2 record on the season, winning their dual meets against Iowa State, Missouri State and South Dakota. The team's two losses came at the hands of Nebraska and Arkansas.
Kansas has snagged a few Big 12 honors this season, as senior Kate Steward was named Big 12 Swimmer of the Week on three different occasions. Freshman Addi Barnes also received some attention around the conference, as she collected the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week twice this season.
More Jayhawks collected honors from the league, as sophomore Claudia Dougan and freshman Elliott Howe both picked up Big 12 Swimmer of the Week crowns this year.
Kansas also gathered league awards in the dive department, as junior Jiayu Chen and sophomore Lauren Gryboski have each earned a Big 12 Diver of the Week award this season.
Last season, Kansas finished second in the tournament, falling short to Big 12 Conference champion Texas. The Jayhawks currently sit in the second overall spot in the conference behind the defending champs.
The Big 12 Championships begin on Feb. 23 in Morgantown, West Virginia, on ESPN+.