Kansas swim and dive beat Omaha 189-103 in a dual meet last Saturday.
This meet puts Kansas at 2-0 on the season in dual meets with the other win coming against TCU on Oct. 17.
The Jayhawks won 14 events in the meet, compared to Omaha’s two wins. Kansas junior Kate Steward took home three first place finishes in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.17), 200-yard breaststroke (2:20.38) and the 200-yard individual medley (2:06.99).
Freshman Kara Church took home wins in the 500-yard freestyle (5:02.38) and in the 1,000-yard freestyle (10:18.94). Junior Dewi Blose also won the 50-yard freestyle (24.18) and the 200-yard backstroke (2:04.64).
This was the first dual meet away from Robinson Natatorium this season, and also the first meeting between these two teams since Jan. 30, 2016, where the Jayhawks came away with a 187-88 win in Lawrence.
The Jayhawks have also had four Virtual Cup meets this season in addition to the two dual meets. In the latest meet last Thursday, there were many events that Kansas took part in, such as the 800 yard freestyle relay, the women 50 yard butterfly, and the 50 yard backstroke. These have been chances for the Jayhawks to showcase their talents as they await the start of the winter season in January.
The next meets for Kansas will be two more Virtual Cup meets on Friday, Nov. 13 and Thursday, Nov. 19. Both of those meets will begin at 4 p.m. at Robinson Natatorium.