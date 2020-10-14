The Kansas swim team competed in its second meet of the season, the Virtual 5,000-meter meet, at the Robinson Natatorium Friday.
The Virtual 5,000 meet, a race held virtually against other teams across the United States, is just one of the early-season opportunities for the Jayhawks to showcase their talents. Kansas will continue to race in virtual races in the coming days and weeks.
Virtual 5000 Results:1. @kjchurch02 53:382. @_Crissie_B 54:533. @kcal16182513 56:233. @claireelise13 56:235. #ErinKerrigan 57:05👏👏👏👏💪💪💪💪‼️— Clark Campbell (@KansasSD) October 9, 2020
Freshman Kara Church led the way for the Jayhawks with a time of 52:38, followed by senior Crissie Blomquist with a time of 54:53. Juniors Katie Callahan and Claire Campbell finished in a tie for third at 56:23, with freshman Erin Kerrigan rounding out the top five with a time of 57:05.
Friday was the first 5,000-meter meet of the season for Kansas. In 2019, at the CSCAA Open Water Championship, then-senior Jenny Nusbaum recorded the best time of 1:05.45.0 in Sept. 2019. Nusbaum competed alongside Campbell (1:06:17.8), Blomquist (1:07:49:7) and Callahan (1:08:12.4) in the 5,000-meter open water meet.
On Oct. 2, the Jayhawks hosted their first intrasquad meet of the season, with the team split in half — Crimson vs. Blue. The Crimson team just barely got past the Blue team with a score of 86-85.
The Jayhawks are now in preparation for their next virtual meet, which will take place at Robinson Natatorium Oct. 15 at 4 p.m.