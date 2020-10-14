swim vs nebraska-3.jpg

The Kansas swim team competed in its second meet of the season, the Virtual 5,000-meter meet, at the Robinson Natatorium Friday. 

The Virtual 5,000 meet, a race held virtually against other teams across the United States, is just one of the early-season opportunities for the Jayhawks to showcase their talents. Kansas will continue to race in virtual races in the coming days and weeks.

Freshman Kara Church led the way for the Jayhawks with a time of 52:38, followed by senior Crissie Blomquist with a time of 54:53. Juniors Katie Callahan and Claire Campbell finished in a tie for third at 56:23, with freshman Erin Kerrigan rounding out the top five with a time of 57:05. 

Friday was the first 5,000-meter meet of the season for Kansas. In 2019, at the CSCAA Open Water Championship, then-senior Jenny Nusbaum recorded the best time of 1:05.45.0 in Sept. 2019. Nusbaum competed alongside Campbell (1:06:17.8), Blomquist (1:07:49:7) and Callahan (1:08:12.4) in the 5,000-meter open water meet. 

On Oct. 2, the Jayhawks hosted their first intrasquad meet of the season, with  the team split in half — Crimson vs. Blue. The Crimson team just barely got past the Blue team with a score of 86-85. 

The Jayhawks are now in preparation for their next virtual meet, which will take place at Robinson Natatorium Oct. 15 at 4 p.m. 

