Kansas swim and dive placed second in the Big 12 Championships, scoring 618 points to beat Iowa State, West Virginia and TCU, but came up short behind Texas.
The meet started on the right foot for the Jayhawks, as the 200-yard medley team of senior Dewi Blose, senior Kate Steward, junior Autumn Looney and junior Keyla Brown took silver.
Kansas took home another silver in the 800-yard freestyle relay, as sophomore Ellie Wehrmann, sophomore Claudia Dougan, senior Claire Campbell and sophomore Kara Church finished the event in 7:18.
The Jayhawks picked up where they left off in the second day of the event, as three Jayhawks finished on the podium in the 200-yard individual medley. Steward took fourth overall, senior Dannie Dilsaver took fifth, and freshman Brigid Gwidt took seventh in the event.
In the dive event, junior Jiayu Chen took silver for the crimson and blue, scoring her season-best with a 336.65 time, and taking second in the Big 12 for the second time in her career.
Another relay team took second for Kansas, as Blose, Steward, Looney and Dougan finished the race in 3:37 minutes.
On the final day of the event, Steward broke Kansas’ school record for the 100-yard breaststroke, as she completed the event in just one minute and 20 milliseconds. Steward previously held this record, which she set at the Big 12 Championships last season.
Steward then broke another school record, this time in the 200-yard breaststroke, as she completed the event in 2:09 minutes.
Kansas totaled 618 points in the event and ended up in second place behind the defending champion Texas.