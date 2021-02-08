Kansas Swim and Dive dominated Iowa State over the two-day dual event on Friday and Saturday. The Jayhawks won 18 of the 22 total events en route to a 178-114 victory on senior day. The Jayhawks are now 3-1 on the season in dual meets.
Six seniors were recognized for senior day: Dannie Dilsaver, Caroline Schultz, Crissie Blomquist, Ellie Flanagan, Manon Manning, and Lauryn Parrish. Two senior managers, Wynne Reddin and Ava Cormaney, were also recognized.
“I can’t imagine a better group to go through the last year with,” Kansas swim and dive coach Clark Campbell said to Kansas Athletics. “It was a difficult year, but they continued to work hard and persevered no matter what was thrown at them.”
Senior Manon Manning led the way for Kansas, taking four first-place finishes in the 200-yard medley relay (1:40.73), 100-yard backstroke (53.32), 200-yard backstroke (1:58.74), and the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:28.12).
Juniors Kate Steward and Katie Callahan each had three first-place finishes. Steward was a part of the 200-yard medley relay with Manning and also won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.78) and 200-yard breaststroke (2:12.29). Callahan took home victories in the 1,000-yard breaststroke (10:13.68), 500-yard breaststroke (4:59.50), and 200-yard butterfly (2:05.39).
Sophomore Autumn Looney also took home three first-place finishes in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:33.54), 50-yard freestyle (23.88), and 100-yard butterfly (56.28).
The Jayhawks will next travel to Austin for the Big 12 Championships next on February 24-27.