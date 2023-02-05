Kansas swim and dive dominated the Iowa State Cyclones 174-126 at home on Saturday, which started off the Jayhawks being victorious in the first three events of the dual.
In the morning's first event, junior swimmer Claudia Dougan took a win in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.12 seconds. Following that first event, sophomore Brigid Gwidt won the 200-yard breaststroke with an impressive time of 2:18.66.
On the trail of Dougan, sophomore swimmer Lezli Sisung won the 200-yard backstroke for the Jayhawks with a time of 2:03.43. In the 500-yard freestyle, sophomore Addi Barnes (5:03.04) and freshman Hailey Farrell (5:03.82) finished second and third, respectively.
Freshman swimmer Lydia Lafferty got the team back to their winning ways with a first-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 55.66 seconds. Gwidt shined again for Kansas, placing second in the 200-yard individual medley event with a time of 2:05.70.
Finishing the day with the 400-yard freestyle relay race, the trio of seniors Autumn Looney, Keyla Brown, and Dougan were accompanied by junior swimmer Ellie Wehrmann to take second place with a time of 3:30.14.
As for the diving aspect of the matchup, freshman diver Gabriela San Juan Carmona scored 289.95 points, finishing second. To wrap up the event, junior diver Lauren Gryboski secured qualification for the NCAA'S Zone Meet 1-meter dive championships, competing alongside teammates and freshmen Lize van Leeuwen and Carmona.
The Jayhawks will look to continue winning at the Big 12 Championships on Feb. 22-25 in Austin, Texas.