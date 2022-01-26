Kansas swimming and diving team swept the Big 12 Conference awards for the week of Jan. 17-23. Senior Kate Steward won swimmer of the week, freshman Addi Barnes earned newcomer of the week and sophomore Jiayu Chen won diver of the week.
Steward’s swimmer of the week award is her third of the season. In the Jayhawks’ most recent meet against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Jan. 22, she placed first in the 200-yard individual medley and took second in both the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200-yard breaststroke.
Barnes also performed well in Kansas’ loss to Arkansas, joining Steward in multiple podium appearances on Saturday. She was an essential element of the Jayhawks’ comeback effort, as she earned first overall in the 500-yard freestyle and proceeded to take second in the 1,000-yard freestyle event.
Chen rounds out the list of Kansas’ Big 12 weekly honors after her strong showing on Saturday. She took first in the three-meter dive event by scoring a solid 324.90 and impressed yet again by placing second in the one-meter dive event with a score of 287.40.
Kansas swim and dive travels to Ames, Iowa for its next meet against Big 12 Conference opponent Iowa State on Feb. 4-5.