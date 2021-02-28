Kansas swim currently sits in second place at the Big 12 Championships with 649 points, trailing the Texas Longhorns who lead with 854 points.
The Jayhawks participated in the swimming portion of the championships from February 24-27, with standout performances from senior Mannon Manning and junior Kate Steward.
Manning won the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 1:55.57 to earn her first Big 12 title and the first title for the Jayhawks in the event. Manning also placed second in the 100-yard backstroke (52.79) and was apart of the 400-yard medley team which placed second.
Steward swam a school-record in the 200-yard individual medley, finishing with a time of 1:58.00, beating the previous of 1:58:37 set by Chelsie Miller in 2014-15. The time was good enough to earn Steward second place in the event.
“She is getting it done at every level, in and out of the pool,” coach Clark Campbell told Kansas Athletics. “Chelsie Miller was one of our best swimmers in Jayhawk history, for her to set a record held by Chelsie is a big deal.”
The championship will conclude after the diving portion, which is scheduled to start March 1 and conclude March 3.