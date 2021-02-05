Kansas swimmer, Lauryn Parrish, was named the recipient of the 2020-21 Marlene Mawson Exemplary Woman Student-Athlete Award.
The award, named after Dr. Marlene Mawson, is given annually to one female senior student-athlete who excels on the field and in the classroom.
“Lauryn is a tremendous leader in and out of the pool,” Kansas swim coach Clark Campbell said to Kansas Athletics. “We can depend on her bringing energy to whatever the team is doing at the time. Things have not come easy to Lauryn, but her commitment seeing things through separates her from most.”
The namesake of the award, Dr. Mawson, was hired to a full-time physical education faculty position beginning in 1968 and was also tasked with creating an intercollegiate women’s sports program. Dr. Mawson would also go on to coach basketball, volleyball, softball, and field hockey at Kansas. Dr. Mawson was dubbed the “Mother of KU Women’s Athletics.” The award has been given annually since 2007.
“I am so grateful and honored, but I wouldn’t be able to earn something like this if it wasn’t for Marlene Mawson and how she was a pioneer in KU women’s athletics,” Parrish said to Kansas Athletics. “One of the reasons I chose KU was because of the administration and how they allow us to grow in the playing field and in the classroom.”
Parrish is a three-time All-Big 12 selection and was also part of the 2019-20 All-Big 12 academic team. Parrish is the second swimming and diving athlete to be a recipient of the award.