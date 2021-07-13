Jayhawk swimmer and Olympic Trial qualifier Kate Steward was awarded a seat on the CoSIDA Academic All-District VII Team on Thursday, July 8.
Steward previously finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:01.24) and 200-yard breaststroke (2:10.86) at the 2021 Big 12 Championships to qualify for the Olympic Trials in Omaha.
Categorized with some of the country’s top swimmers, Steward competed on the national stage for a shot at the delayed 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo.
The academic awards continue to roll in for @kateasteward!!Congrats to Kate on being named @CoSIDAnews Academic All-District! 👏📰 | https://t.co/xnjaXJ0RoZ pic.twitter.com/P4SUxzKkhk— Kansas Swim & Dive (@KUSwimDive) July 8, 2021
The Bartlesville High alum also set the school record (1:58.00) in the 200-yard IM during the conference championship to close off her junior season.
Steward’s Academic All-District honors qualify her for a spot on the All-America ballot, with selections set to release in early August.
In addition to her CoSIDA honors, Steward found her name on the Academic All-Big 12 First Team after landing a spot on the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team in 2019.