Kansas senior Kate Steward earned the Big 12 Swimmer of the Week award for the second time in her career following three victories at the Sunflower Showdown on Oct.1 in Topeka, Kansas.
Steward won the 200-yard individual medley and the 200-yard medley relay. She also dominated in the 100-yard breaststroke where her time clocked two seconds faster than the second place swimmer in the event.
Steward, a Bartlesville, Oklahoma native is a four time Oklahoma state swimming champion, meaning accolades are nothing new to her. In 2019-20, Steward was crowned a Big 12 Champion in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard breaststroke.
In addition to her solid conference championship performance in 2020, Steward broke a school record in 2021 at the Big 12 Championships. She surpassed former Kansas swimmer Chelsie Miller in the 200-yard individual medley with a record breaking time of 1:58.00 which narrowly beat 1:58.37, according to Kansas Athletics.
She also collected All-American honors as she was named as a member of the honorable mention team a year ago.
In recap of other Steward swimming news, Kate finished fifth in the 200-meter breaststroke at the 2021 Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. At the conclusion of the event, Kansas swimming coach Clark Campbell had this to say about Steward, which ultimately came to fruition.
"We are so happy for Kate and the way she competed this week,” Campbell said. “Earning two A Finals at this meet was thrilling for us all. She grew as a competitor and represented Jayhawk Nation so well. This was an incredible springboard into her senior year!"
Steward and the Jayhawks are set to swim again on Friday, Oct. 22 against the South Dakota Coyotes at the Robinson Natatorium in Lawrence.